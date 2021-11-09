Thieves decamp with 11 tola gold, ₹1.70 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

A theft in the house of a former Prof. Jaishankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) employee was reported, police said on Tuesday.

According to Rajendranagar police, who are investigating the case, unknown persons broke into the house of Vasantha, who retired from her job around two years ago and has since taken up employment elsewhere, on Monday between 8 am and 6 pm.

Police said that as much as 11 tolas gold and Rs. 1.70 lakh in cash was missing from the almirah. The theft happened when the victim had left for work, police said.

Police suspect that the accused could have been those who are known to the victim.

“The theft happened when Vasantha, who is about 60-years-old, left for work. When we went to the scene, nothing was disturbed in the house. We are suspecting that the accused could be those who know Vasantha,” police said.

A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.