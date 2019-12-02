Thief held, ₹ 5 lakh worth booty recovered

In a joint operation, the Central Crime Station (CCS) and Mills Colony police arrested one thief and recovered ₹ 5 lakh worth gold, silver jewellery, cash and one watch from him.

The culprit was identified as 40-year-old Md Rabbani alias Baba and is from Shambunipet in the city.

Speaking to newsmen, Warangal ACP, S Sarangapani said Rabbani had worked as a daily wage labourer in the city. Having habituated to liquor, he took to crime for easy money. He was staying in Shambunipet and during night hours, he would break into locked houses in his locality. On November 30, he broke into a locked house and decamped with gold, silver jewellery, cash and one watch. The house owner complained at the Mills Colony police station. With the help of CCTV footage, the police cracked the case.

On Monday, when the Mills Colony police were conducting search operations near Bhattupally road, Rabbani was moving under suspicious circumstances. When police searched him, he was found with the stolen gold ornaments and cash. He failed to give proper answers and upon interrogation, confessed to his crime. The police recovered 120 grams of gold, 36 grams of silver, one watch and ₹ 21,400 cash, all worth ₹ 5 lakh, said Sarangapani.

Mr. Sarangapani complimented the police officers involved in cracking the case within 12 hours.