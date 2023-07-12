‘Thief’ attempting to flee electrocuted 

July 12, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

A suspected burglar who broke into a house at Kompally in Pet Basheerabad police limits, allegedly died of electrocution after coming in contact with a solar electrified fence while fleeing on Monday night.

According to a complaint by a resident near St. Anthony’s School, the lock of her house was broken and things in the bedroom were scattered, when she saw in the morning.

It was suspected that the man, who broke into the house might have tried to flee after sensing danger. After climbing the high wall he could have come in contact with the electrical fence and fell in the bushes outside, the police suspect.

The man aged around 30 years is yet to be identified. His body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further procedure, the police said.

The police said they could not trace any CCTV captures in the area. A case was registered.

