They walked with parents for 50 km

Anjali, Soundarya, Suma, Indu and Kavay have been waking since 3 a.m. on Friday from Hyderabad. When they set out, they were yet to come out of the sleep totally and joined their parents.

None of them crossed eight years. The pathetic condition was that six-year-old Soundarya did not have even footwear. For some distance, the parents carried them. They walked for about 50 km by 11 a.m. and reached this village in Pulkal mandal.

Knowing about this, Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy provided a vehicle for them and sent them to their native places. This was for the third day that a considerable number of people had returned from Hyderabad as there was no work for them owing to lockdown.

On Thursday, Vijay, hailing from a tanda near Vatpally, started to walk from Bandham Kommu in Ammenpur, but developed convulsions on the way and swooned on the roadside.

Though a call was made to 104 for ambulance, the first reply was that vehicle was not available. Later, after higher officials were informed, the ambulance reached the place and shifted him to a hospital where he was treated.

The news of a total of 12 persons walking to Vatpally, Pulkal and nearby areas was reported to the police and they provided a vehicle to them.

Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy gave clear instructions to officials to provide vehicles to drop migrants, who were walking, at their native places.

Meanwhile, Andol MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran came across some migrants and provided them food and vehicles.

“There are more than 500 people from Narayanakhed and surrounding areas who stay at BHEL and are ready to return to their native places. The government had better intervene and extend support to them,” K. Srinivas, who walked from Lingampally, told The Hindu.

The rush of returnees is so huge that when the police send a vehicle to transport a batch waiting at a place after a long walk, the vehicle is getting filled before reaching the first point of drop.