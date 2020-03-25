They take lockdown seriously

Several people in the integrated old district have gone into self-isolation closing all roads leading to their villages by putting barricades, boulders, fencing and nets across roads ever since the Central and State governments have imposed total lockdown in their efforts to combat COVID-19. Gram Panchayats and Village Development Committees unanimously resolved not to allow any newcomer or those who are coming from abroad.

Some villages even went to the extent of imposing penalties on those who enter by violating the conditions. Rural people are implementing lockdown better than residents of towns. On the other hand, civil and police machineries which were shocked with a large number of people coming on to roads on Monday after the Janata Curfew on Sunday immediately were alerted and put a strict vigil.

People in Indalwai, Darpally, Dichpally and Sirikonda and in several other mandals are observing self-isolation by not coming out of homes. At Kothapet in Mosra mandal residents, including women, voluntarily kept a watch on roads holding sticks to prevent outsiders from coming into the village. In Akula Kondur youth clubs put up barricades on roads. Passage of vehicles through Indalawi toll plaza has completely stopped.

Youth in shifts are patrolling in villages not allowing villagers to go out of the village and allow newcomers into the village. All transport vehicles and autorikshaws were off the roads and trains stopped. Only private vehicles are seldom seen on roads. The doctors’ street, Khaleelwadi which is always busy with visiting patients and their attendants and ambulances wore a total deserted look. Except a few medical shops all remained closed.

The inter-State borders at Salabathpur in Kamareddy district and Salura in Nizamabad were sealed off. Residents are afraid of coming out of home with police brandishing lathies on those who come out without proper reason. Police have kept a close observation particularly on the youth travelling on two wheelers.