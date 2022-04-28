Thermo Fisher opens R&D facility in Hyderabad

IEC plans to invest $15 million annually

IEC plans to invest $15 million annually

Minister for Industries, IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated Thermo Fisher Scientific’s India Engineering Centre (IEC), its new R&D and engineering facility here.

The company plans to invest about $15 million on R&D annually at the IEC in the city, and is expected to employ over 450 engineers and vendor partners at the 42,000 square feet centre throughout the value chain. The facility includes an engineering lab that would support new product development for laboratory and analytical solutions for Thermo Fisher’s global sites.

“Over the years, Telangana has been the leading hub for life sciences not just in India but in Asia as well, presenting unlimited opportunities and highlighting the region as a preferred destination for investment and expansion,” Mr. Rama Rao said at the inaugural. The State had made sure that there was availability of ample skilled workforce, favourable policies and best-in-class infrastructure to help companies set up facilities that meet global standards, he stated.

The inauguration of the IEC was a testament to the overall ecosystem for life sciences in Telangana and the pro-business policies of the State government, which attract global players to Hyderabad, the Minister noted.

“Hyderabad is a hotspot for talent acquisition, home to world-renowned R&D institutes and is one of India’s fastest-growing engineering, life sciences and IT knowledge hubs,” said president, Asia Pacific & Japan, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tony Acciarito. Expansion of the facility here was a proof of Thermo Fisher’s unwavering commitment to support change by accelerating innovation and improving time to market new products, he stated.

Managing Director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Amit Chopra said that the new infrastructure in Hyderabad was uniquely placed to drive technological advances and excellence in developing new products and solutions to strengthen the company’s offering and leadership position in research, industrial and clinical market.

“The IEC supports multiple business, products and processes with an extremely talented team model that is both scalable and flexible based on the specific business need,” said vice-president, Operations, Laboratory Equipment, Thermo Fisher, Michael Meguiar.