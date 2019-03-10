Thermal stations set to reduce emissions

When the Union Ministry of Power takes up the status of implementation of pollution control equipment by thermal power stations across the country at a meeting in New Delhi on March 12, the Telangana Generation Corporation will make out a case that it has awarded the work to BHEL for at least two projects in the State.

The BHEL has been contracted to install Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) plants and Additional Electrostatic Precipitators at the seventh stage of Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) which was commissioned in December and the ongoing Bhadradri Thermal Power Project (1,080 MW). All the contracts put togther are together worth ₹ 920 crore.

The generation corporation will shortly invite tenders for preparation of detailed project report for installation of the equipment at the existing four units of KTPS which have an aggregate installed capacity of 1,800 MW, Director (Civil) of TSGenco A. Ajay said. He will be attending the meeting along with Energy Special Chief Secretary Ajay Misra.

New norms

The meeting was convened to take stock of implementation of the equipment in meeting new environmental measures with a deadline of 2020-2021. In 2015, the Environment Ministry amended emission limits for particulate matter and notified new limits for sulphur dioxide (SO2), oxides of nitrogen (NOx), mercury and water consumption limits for coal and lignite based thermal plants.

TSGenco Chairman D. Prabhakar Rao said Telangana had higher emission level problems with eight units of KTPS, of which three have been retired and had given an undertaking to the Environment Ministry that five more units of the station will be retired by December 31 this year. The eight units that had come under scanner had a generation capacity of 720 MW and were nearly five decades old. But, no decision was taken on their replacement. The coal-fired thermal power plants contribute in a large measure to particulate, SO2, NOx and mercury emissions. The Power Ministry had directed all States to shut down all old thermal power that were more polluting and less efficient. not only generate more pollutants but their generation capacity also came down. For the plants in use, it wanted pollution control equipment and effluent water treatment plants for treating water and reuse since power sector had an extraordinary demand for water. The expenditure on setting up the facilities was in the range of ₹ 70 to ₹90 lakh per MW, according to Mr. Ajay.