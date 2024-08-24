There’s no need to repeal existing RoR Act: BRS

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former MP B. Vinod Kumar has suggested to the State government that there is no need to repeal the existing Record of Rights Act (RoR) and making amendments to it would serve the purpose with which the government is planning to make a new legislation.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said as a practising lawyer and after holding discussions with several retired revenue officials and his colleagues in the legal fraternity he had given his feedback/suggestion on the draft of the new RoR Bill and sent it to the CCLA office and also uploaded it on the website provided for the purpose.

He stated that an Act would generally be repealed if it was serving no purpose or had become outdated. However, the existing RoR Act was made only after the formation of Telangana and if the government had some ideas for its improvement/betterment, it could always bring in amendments instead of repealing it.

The draft circulated by the government had only four new sections and all others were in the existing legislation, he said adding that the government had mooted Section 6 for regularisation of unregistered transactions, Section 9 for landholder, Section 14 for appeal and Section 15 for revision.

The government would have the liberty to make amendments but there was no need, whatsoever, to repeal the existing law. He mentioned that even the previous BRS government had planned some amendments to the Act but elections to the Assembly prevented it from making the changes.

Mr. Vinod Kumar pointed out that the existing law had the provision of taking action against the authorities/officials in case of indulging in any irregularity but the draft bill had no such provision. He suggested the government include such a provision as the officials committing irregularities would go scot-free under the proposed law.

Asking the definition of ‘bhudar’ (landholder) as per the proposed law, the BRS leader pointed out that at some places it was mentioned that only one survey number would be allotted to all landholdings of the land owner even if he holds land at different places in the proposed law, at some other places landholding at different places would be given separate numbers.