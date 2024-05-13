Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said India is witnessing an anti-Modi wave and that none of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners will support Mr. Modi if the BJP doesn’t get the required majority to form the government.

Speaking to reporters at Kodangal, his constituency, after casting his vote along with his wife and daughter, Mr. Reddy said that despite serving as Chief Minister for 13 years and Prime Minister for 10 years, Mr. Modi has not understood the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

While the INDIA partners are targeted for any uncalled-for references in the election campaign, the Election Commission is blind to Mr. Modi’s rhetoric or unconstitutional statements. Similarly, there is no action on BJP leader Navneet Kaur’s statement of ‘give us 15 seconds’. But the Ministry of Home Affairs complains and the Delhi police comes to Telangana.

He said the INDI Alliance was asking for votes based on policies and schemes while the BJP was asking for votes only in the name of Mr. Modi. “Why are they silent on their 10-year rule? This only shows ‘who is naamdar and who is kaamdaar,” he said.

Congress will improve vote share

Mr. Reddy said the Congress secured 39.5% votes in the Assembly elections in Telangana and the percentage would only increase in the Parliament elections. He reiterated that the elections were indeed a referendum on the four-month rule of the Congress government.

Referring to BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s claims that the new Central government cannot be formed without the regional parties, he said it was unfortunate that “Mr. KCR was speaking like Mr. K.A. Paul” and he could only sympathise with the former Chief Minister for his claims.