There may not be wash-out games next World Cup

Hyderabad-based Great Sports Infra (GSI) could turn a saviour for die-hard cricket fans in India as it hosts the next edition of World Cup in 2023 when it comes to ensuring that there are no wash-out games.

Anil Kumar, the managing director of GSI, which installed the sub-surface aeration and state-of-the-art vacuum-powered drainage technology at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in December 2016, informed The Hindu that they were recently invited by the BCCI for a curators’ conference in Mumbai, which debated how much of a change the new technology had brought in, in ensuring hassle-free matches in Bengaluru.

“The BCCI seems to be keen on adopting this technology, given the fact that it ensures prompt start of the play just 10 minutes after a heavy downpour,” he says.

“We cannot claim that we will be part of the project, but since we are the first to implement this technology at any cricket stadium in the world, we are quite optimistic,” says Mr. Anil.

“Proposals did come from some of the State cricket associations, including HCA, but in view of the restriction on fund flow given the elections to the BCCI this October, they were not acted upon,” he said.

Referring to the new technology, Mr. Anil insists it would be what floodlighting to the game was some 30 years ago.

“In simple words, the entire outfield will be dug up and a sub-base built as per the USGA standards with a 5.3 km length pipeline across the length and breadth of the ground. A 200-horse power system will be installed which facilitates pumping out of about 10,000 litres of water in just 10 minutes, 36 times faster than gravity, and no super soppers are needed,” he explains.

“This is a one-time investment which saves crores of rupees to the Association which otherwise would be hard hit if there were to be a wash-out game,’ he says.

He takes pride in the fact that some of the cricketing greats, including Sunil Gavaskar, have appreciated the technology.