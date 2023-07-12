There is no match to Modi at the Centre, claims BJP MP

July 12, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The success and public response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Warangal has once again shown that when it comes to the Parliament polls and national issues, people are sure to give their vote to him, claimed Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman on July 11.

“People have told us clearly everywhere including in Karnataka, where local issues trumped in the State polls, that when it comes to the nation, they have total faith in Mr. Modi and there is no on in the Opposition to match his stature,” he told a press conference at the party office.

Mr. Laxman, also the national OBC president, said the PM’s visit had also reinvigorated the party cadre and had given the necessary boost to campaign against the “corrupt” BRS Government led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and make a strong bid to come to power in Telangana.

The party is making a plan for Mr. Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and national president J. P. Nadda address public meetings in each of the 17 Parliamentary constituencies in the coming days to keep up the momentum. “We have told party’s rank and file not to bother about recent issues blown up in the media. We are confident of coming to power and forming a double engine government because of the failures and forgotten promises of the BRS Government,” he maintained.

There has been infighting among BRS leaders and ministers were facing protests about assurances made on double bedroom housing, loan waivers, Dalit Bandhu and others. He dismissed any kind of ‘understanding’ with the BRS stating it is upto the investigative, law enforcement agencies and courts to take necessary action. The Congress Party stood no chance as it had lost people’s trust, said the BJP leader.

Giving details of the recent meetings of the core committee and disctrict leaders, Mr. Laxman said from July 15-30, about 30,000 prominent people will be contacted to explain about the party’s programmes and also first time young voters. The partymen themselves will be meeting at constituency/mandal levels over ‘tiffins’ to forge a familial bond.

Earlier, Union Minister and TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy had urged the cadre to give confidence to the TS people about the party being the right alternative to BRS to provide a truly democratic, corrupt free government for the poor

