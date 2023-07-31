ADVERTISEMENT

‘There are many success stories of gut-microbiome modulation in lifestyle diseases’

July 31, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Genome Foundation, in collaboration with gut-microbiome functional nutritionist Dr Sumit K Rawat, who is an expert in the field, is helping patients with an end-to-end solution in diagnostics and treatment interventions through pre and post-test consultation and guidance to the patients suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Parkinson’s, Autism Spectral Disorder (ASD) and Epilepsy.

Gut biota through feacal sampling, DNA extraction followed by sequencing and analysis of all microbial (bacteria, archaea, protists, fungi and viruses) genes allows for classification, diversity and understanding human genome and metabolome (blood plasma) integration in disease conditions.

Therapeutic interventions are through nutraceuticals or bacterial supplements, or faecal transplantation. There are several success stories of gut-microbiome modulation in lifestyle diseases, including cancers, autoimmune diseases, and neurological diseases, which are already being used across the globe. GF has initiated this niche approach towards diagnostics, counselling and therapeutics in Hyderabad and regions around. For more information, contact – info@genomefoundation.in/+91-9704899766., said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US