‘There are many success stories of gut-microbiome modulation in lifestyle diseases’

July 31, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Genome Foundation, in collaboration with gut-microbiome functional nutritionist Dr Sumit K Rawat, who is an expert in the field, is helping patients with an end-to-end solution in diagnostics and treatment interventions through pre and post-test consultation and guidance to the patients suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Parkinson’s, Autism Spectral Disorder (ASD) and Epilepsy.

Gut biota through feacal sampling, DNA extraction followed by sequencing and analysis of all microbial (bacteria, archaea, protists, fungi and viruses) genes allows for classification, diversity and understanding human genome and metabolome (blood plasma) integration in disease conditions.

Therapeutic interventions are through nutraceuticals or bacterial supplements, or faecal transplantation. There are several success stories of gut-microbiome modulation in lifestyle diseases, including cancers, autoimmune diseases, and neurological diseases, which are already being used across the globe. GF has initiated this niche approach towards diagnostics, counselling and therapeutics in Hyderabad and regions around. For more information, contact – info@genomefoundation.in/+91-9704899766., said a press release.

