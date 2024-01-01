Therapy to train T cells to fight cancer cells launched in Hyderabad

January 01, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute on Monday launched CAR T Cell Therapy Centre. The therapy uses cutting-edge genetic engineering technology to train the body’s own T cells to fight even resistant cancer cells and offers long-term survival for patients with certain types of blood cancers like Lymphomas.

The Therapy Center was inaugurated on Monday by chairman of the institute Nandamuri Balakrishna. This is the first such centre in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to the hospital officials.