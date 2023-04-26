Theft case suspect dies soon after police grilling; family alleges police torture

April 26, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A man, who was picked up by the police for questioning in a theft case, died under suspicious circumstances hours after he collapsed at Tukaramgate police station on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the victim Chiranjeevi’s family members and relatives staged a protest outside the DCP (North) office and Gandhi Hospital, where he was shifted for emergency medical attention.

Chiranjeevi, aged about 32, an auto driver, was picked up by “two men” from his house at Bhupesh Nagar at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, according to his family. “They said he would be sent back in 30 minutes after questioning. When asked, one of them said they were from Meerpet PS and the other said they were from L.B. Nagar PS,” Chiranjeevi’s mother told the media at Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday. At around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday, police came to their house and said, “Chiranjeevi died after having fits.”

The victim’s nephew said, “When we saw his body, he had an injury on his head, and his hands and legs were black and swollen as if he was tied up and thrashed.”

The protesting family members also said that Chiranjeevi was a healthy man and was earning his livelihood by driving an auto for the last two years. The third degree torture by the police caused his death. It is a police murder, they alleged.

The victim’s family members and the media were denied entry into the Tukaramgate police station and Gandhi Hospital by the police on Wednesday. The police station remained locked, and constables were posted at the gate.

Tukaramgate SHO R. Yellappa told The Hindu that Chiranjeevi collapsed and became unconscious for about 20 minutes after he was brought to the police station and when he had fits, he was rushed to the hospital.

“He is a habitual pickpocket and history-sheeter. He died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital at around 10.15 p.m.,” he said.

When asked about the torture allegation, Mr. Yellappa said that the post-mortem was crucial as it would reveal all the details. Preliminarily, the officer said, the case was being registered under Section 174 (to inquire into death under suspicious circumstances) of the Cr.PC. An investigating officer for the case was yet to be assigned.