Theft at Police Command and Control Centre 

Copper wire bundles worth ₹ 10 lakh stolen

Copper wire bundles worth several lakhs of rupees were reportedly stolen from the Police Command and Control Centre, the State surveillance behemoth, being built at Banjara Hills.

According to the police, about 35 copper wire bundles were stored for use at the construction site. A complaint by the project manager on Saturday mentioned the estimated value of the stolen property as about ₹ 10 lakh.

Banjara Hills police has opened a probe. Police are examining CCTV footage from entry and exit points and questioning workers of the project.