Theatre fest a mix of eclectic and powerful performances this year

In a bid to bring the best of theatre to its readers fifteen years ago, The Hindu pioneered an exclusive festival dedicated to theatre that has consistently grown in size and has fostered a significant theatre movement of sorts across south India. To mark its milestone year, the fest this year features 15 performances across four venues in the city of its genesis, Chennai.

The fest returns to Hyderabad with a showcase that is diverse, experimental and powerful. Featuring well-known names from the world of theatre in India, this edition promises to be exceptional.

Kick-starting the fest at Ravindra Bharathi on Friday is Manto… Ismat Haazit Hain by Mumbai-based Motley. This production, the second in Motley’s intended series of presentations on stage of Hindustani stories, centers around the word ‘obscene’.

Two short stories BU (Odour) by Saadat Hasan Manto and Lihaal (The Quilt) by Ismat Chughtai, for which both the writers were accused of obscenity in the mid-1940s, would be presented along with Ismat Apa’s hilarious account of the trial called In the name of those married women and another celebrated Manto story, The dog of Titwal. The play has been directed by Naseeruddin Shah.

The second act on Saturday is Dekh Behen, a play in English and Hindi by Akvarious Productions, directed by Prerna Chawla and Shikha Talsania. This fully-female cast is a bitter-sweet comedy about daughters, girlfriends, mothers, sisters and wives and getting through one bloody wedding. Inspired by the title and premise of Alan Ball’s Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, Dekh Behen is a funny, irreverent and a touching celebration of women’s spirit.

On the concluding day, Hello Farmaaish! written by Sneh Sapru and directed by Yuki Ellias would be staged on Sunday. This play was shortlisted for The Hindu Playwright Award-2018 and is a whimsical adventure wherein, inspired by the Space Shuttle, Columbia and Kalpana Chawla, a group of enterprising women travel from a small Haryanvi settlement into outer space, and back again! The story is also a tribute to the rural community radio stations of India, inspiring women and men who, through their daily broadcasts, work towards expanding ideas, extending support and creating new horizons for their communities.

Associate sponsors for the fest are Apollo Hospitals, Aparna Constructions, SRM University, Telangana Tourism and Union Bank of India; the hospitality partner is Taj Krishna; travel partner is Air India and radio partner is Fever FM.

Find more information on the fest on Twitter handle @thehindutheatre and on Instagram’s @theatrefest.thehindu.