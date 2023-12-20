White Paper on Telangana State finances presented by Deputy CM

December 20, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

A White paper on Telangana State Finances was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in the State Assembly on Wednesday morning.

The paper contains details on 11 topics including ‘Budgeted vs Actual expenditure of Telangana’, ‘Outstanding debt trends’, ‘Increasing debt servicing burden’, ‘Expenditure on education & health’.

Soon after presenting the papers, the State Assembly was adjourned for a tea break after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T. Harish Rao, CPI MLA K. Sambasiva Rao and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi sought time to study the White Paper on State finance for short discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the summary, it was stated that in Telangana, there is a gap of almost 20% between the budgeted and the actual expenditure, which is not only high when compared to other states, but also in comparison to the expenditure achieved in the united Andhra Pradesh.

“This gap in expenditure between the budget and actuals has meant that there is an accumulation of committed expenditure in terms of payments made for the services rendered by the suppliers and contractors and also to the employees,” as per the White paper.

It added that there is a huge gap between the budgeted and actual money spent on major welfare schemes such as Dalita Bandhu and other welfare programs aimed at the welfare of ST, BC and minorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.