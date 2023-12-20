GIFT a SubscriptionGift
White Paper on Telangana State finances presented by Deputy CM

December 20, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
The White Paper on Telangana State finances was presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in the State Assembly on December 20, 2023.

The White Paper on Telangana State finances was presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in the State Assembly on December 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A White paper on Telangana State Finances was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in the State Assembly on Wednesday morning.

Contents of the White Paper on Telangana State Finances.

Contents of the White Paper on Telangana State Finances.

The paper contains details on 11 topics including ‘Budgeted vs Actual expenditure of Telangana’, ‘Outstanding debt trends’, ‘Increasing debt servicing burden’, ‘Expenditure on education & health’.

Soon after presenting the papers, the State Assembly was adjourned for a tea break after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T. Harish Rao, CPI MLA K. Sambasiva Rao and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi sought time to study the White Paper on State finance for short discussion.

