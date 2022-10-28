The wait finally ends, Picket nala to be inaugurated today

Vehicles moving at a snail’s pace following Picket nala works (in the background) at Rasoolpura, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

After testing the patience of commuters on the Sardar Patel Road for months on, the works for development and remodeling of the Picket nala are finally completed, and the newly constructed drain will be inaugurated on Friday by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

An RCC minor bridge has been constructed with box cell structure in order to prevent inundation of several areas towards the Cantonment side when it rains heavy, a note from the GHMC informed. The construction, as part of the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP), costed ₹10 crore.

Several colonies in Begumpet were flooded during the monsoons of 2020 due to the bottleneck on Picket nala at the road crossing on SP Road.

Earlier, half of the road crossing on the nala towards Cantonment side was with pipe culvert, and the other half on the other side is with RCC slab bridge, which created a bottleneck, causing inundation of upstream areas, the note said.

About 8,000 households in 100 colonies of Secunderabad Cantonment will get relief due to the remodeling, including Anna Nagar Basthi, Rasoolpura Basthi, BHEL Colony, ICRISAT Colony, Soujanya Colony, and parts of Bowenpally.

The SNDP has been conceptualised with an estimated cost of ₹985 crore, as part of which 60 works pertaining to various drains have been taken up. Of them, 37 are being carried out by the GHMC. Presently, about works to a length of 78 kilometres are in progress in and outside GHMC limits as part of the SNDP.