The wait continues for MMTS Phase-II

There is no consensus between the State government and South Central Railway

There is no consensus between the State government and South Central Railway

Now, coming to the MMTS Phase II, save for the works between Sanathnagar–Moula Ali of 22.10 km and Moula Ali – Malkajgiri – Sitaphalmandi 10 km line both doubling and electrification is over. And, of course the proposed link between Umdanagar and Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad of 6.5 km, most sections are complete and train services can begin, claim senior Railway officials.

Works done and dusted are Moula Ali – Ghatkesar 12.20 km of quadrupling and electrification; Falaknuma – Umdanagar 13.5 km of doubling and electrification, Secunderabad – Bolarum of 14 km ,also doubling, electrification and Bolarum – Medchal of 14 km again doubling and electrification and Tellapur-R.C. Puram of 5.75 km of doubling and electrification.

While five new stations are under construction on the Moula Ali – Sanathnagar route like Firozguda, Suchitra Center, Bhudevi Nagar, Neredmet and Moula Ali HB Colony; three stations have been restored on the Telapur – R.C. Puram line.It means 32.10 km of the 84.05 km of the project has been completed with services already operating between Telapur-R.C. Puram for the last few years.

With the payments tussle between the TS government and the SCR continuing, people are being deprived of an affordable transport. To remind readers, MMTS Phase II original sanctioned cost of ₹816.55 crore has escalated to ₹1,150 crore over the years due to delays — first from the railways side and later the State government.

Senior Railway officials, pleading anonymity, informed that the State government has released ₹129 crore of the total ₹760 crore as per the pact to near 2/3rd cost. Railways claims to have invested around ₹580 crore, “double our share” and its Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw indicated services will begin if the State government comes forward for the sake of the “common people” in a recent visit.