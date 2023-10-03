‘The UKG student had been ill, punishment may not be true’ 

October 03, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The death of five-year-old upper kindergarten (UKG) student from Ramanthapur at a private hospital in the city on Monday was over a health issue and reports linking the death as caused by a teacher who punished him for not doing the homework may not be true, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Uppal police, however, said that they did not receive any complaint neither from the victim’s family nor the school in question over the incident. As of Tuesday, no case was registered.

It was alleged that the boy, after being hit with a slate on his head, collapsed on the floor. His parents were informed, he was rushed to a private hospital, and he died while undergoing treatment two days later on Monday.

According to the school management, the boy attended school on Saturday, after remaining absent for 10 days due to illness. But soon his parents were informed of the boy’s high temperature and condition, and he was sent back.

Police said Nagaraj and Radha, parents of the boy, were daily-wage workers. They hailed from Wanaparthy district and had been living in a colony near the school at Vivek Nagar in Ramanthapur.

The enraged parents and relatives suspected that the boy fell ill again on Saturday, allegedly because the teacher hit him, and protested outside the school. Commotion prevailed for some time outside the school on Monday after the boy’s death. The family soon arranged for an ambulance and shifted the mortal remains of the five-year-old to Wanaparthy for final rites.

Police sources said, despite there being no official complaint, preliminary findings through interactions with teachers, the principal and other students showed that the boy had been ill. A case would be registered if the parents file a complaint, the police said.

Governor condoles

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan learning about the incident on Tuesday, expressed her condolences to the victim’s family. Advising all schools to provide a safe, nurturing, and supportive learning environment for children, Dr. Soundararajan urged teachers to remember that students see them as role models. She called upon the teachers’ community to reflect on the Ramanthapur tragedy and renew their commitment to the welfare of students.

