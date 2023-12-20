Officials who managed COVID-19 pandemic in Telangana replaced

December 20, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. G. Srinivas Rao and Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, prominent figures in the Telangana government during the COVID-19 pandemic, were relieved of their roles as the in-charge Director of Public Health and in-charge Director of Medical Education on Wednesday.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Dr. Rao and Dr. Reddy were the public faces updating the community on pandemic status, vaccination progress, emerging infections like Mucormycosis, and various other facets. The majority of press conferences during the three Covid-19 waves were conducted by these two officials, gaining widespread recognition across the state.

Dr. Rao was responsible for issuing daily bulletins detailing the COVID-19 status, providing information on tests conducted, cases identified, reported deaths, and other details. The bulletin released on Tuesday, marked Dr. Rao’s final communication in his capacity as the Director of Public Health. While performing his duties during Covid, in March 2021, Dr Rao had also undergone a cardiac evaluation where he underwent several tests.

As the Director of Medical Education, Dr. Ramesh Reddy oversaw the management of government teaching and affiliated hospitals in the state, including Gandhi Hospital, a crucial facility for COVID patients. Dr. Rao, in his role as the Director of Public Health, handled various aspects such as vaccination administration, testing procedures, contact tracing, and other related responsibilities.

Dr. Rao was in news when in November 2022, he drew flak for touching the feet of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at an official event. Later, in July this year the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) lodged a complaint against him with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accusing him of misconduct in service. Dr. Rao in a meeting had announced that he will be contesting in the upcoming assembly elections on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket.

In his parting message, Dr Rao said that he managed to protect public health and provide health services during the pandemic with the support of people. The official said that he will try to strengthen the public health sector in the State with the support of the government.

