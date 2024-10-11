The schools that will drive away exclusion and infuse inclusion

As society continuously gets divided on social and religious lines, mostly for political reasons, the student community belonging to the socially backward classes is the worst affected as they are forced to grow up in isolation without much interaction with other communities.

Realising how future citizens will end up have misconception about the other communities, the Telangana government has come up with a unique model of integrated schools where students of all the BC, SC, ST and minority groups would study and grow together driving away the distrust infused by the changing societal notions.

The dream of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will unfold today with the foundation stone being laid for the Young India Integrated Residential School complexes at 28 locations in Telangana in the first phase. The ultimate goal is to bring in all the existing residential schools under these institutions, ensuring that each complex accommodates at least one school from the existing BC, SC, ST and Minority Residential institutions.

Mr. Revanth Reddy argued for this integrated set-up umpteen times so that students from different social backgrounds study and grow up in similar conditions. “Why should a Scheduled Caste student study and move around with students only from his community? How will they nurture relationships with other communities in such an isolated atmosphere? Similar is the case with ST, BC or Minorities. “This differentiation will cost the society in the long term,” is his argument.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, who belongs to the SC community and strong votary of the integrated school system says, “Our government believes that education should be an equaliser. By integrating SC, ST, BC and minority students under one roof we want to erase those lines that divide our society.”

As of now, old residential schools that are open for all the communities will not be part of these campuses. However, they too would be integrated with this concept soon.

Giving shape to the ideas of Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka is Principal Secretary of Education, Burra Venkatesham, who himself is a product of a general residential school. He recalls his student days at Telangana State Residential School, Sarvail in the old Nalgonda district where everyone was equal irrespective of their social or economic status and says the harmony and mutual respect among classmates is lifelong.

These campuses would provide similar environment for children with access to high-quality, fully residential educational facilities and aim to cultivate an environment of academic excellence ensuring comprehensive development. The structure is designed to allow students to focus entirely on their studies, free from the distractions of financial or material hardship.

Mr. Venkatesham says while shaping this idea, the Chief Minister wanted them to have a rich array of extracurricular activities, including sports, arts and culture engagements promoting both physical and mental wellbeing. Realising the strong emotional bond that such schools infuse among the students, Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Vikramarka expect the integrated schools to catalyse socio-economic transformation. Both the leaders are products of similar environment as they studied in inclusive government schools.

The proposed institutions to be set up in 20 to 25-acre campuses would offer English medium education up to 12th standard and the government plans to establish at least one integrated residential school in each of the 119 constituencies.

Mr. Vikramarka argues that out of the existing 1,023 government residential schools in the State 662 do not have their buildings. But the integrated schools will have their own buildings and he termed them as not mere buildings, but foundation stones for an inclusive society.