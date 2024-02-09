The problem of a primary deficit

February 09, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:24 am IST

Just off the main road and through an iron gate, lies the vibrant world of Koneru Basavaiah Chowdary Zilla Parishad (KBC ZP) High School at Patamata, a sub-locality of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. A sprawling playground is flanked by a pathway leading to a sturdy three-storey building. The laughter of playing children blends with the chatter of girls outside classrooms named in honour of generous donors.

M. Sita Reddy, School Assistant Physical Science (SAPS) teacher, draws the attention of students to the day’s lesson plan — kinetic energy — as he turns to the interactive flat panel (IFP) mounted on the wall. He seamlessly integrates educational software, creating an engaging session for ninth graders.

“Technology is a very effective tool. Irrespective of location, culture, and background, children are the same. What drives them is the curiosity to know,” says school headmaster K.A. Prem Sagar, explaining how the digital classroom has transformed education, making it immersive and interactive for students.

“The digital board is the highlight of this academic year. We are able to understand our lessons better now. Even if there is a doubt, it gets cleared when we re-read it on our tabs that has classroom lesson content installed on it,” says U. Rohitha, a student of Class IX at the school. and resident of Sanathnagar in Vijayawada.

Gaining access to electronic gadgets was a dream for her, considering her parents’ financial situation — her father is a daily wage labourer while her mother works as a domestic help. “But my school has given me a device that helps me stay up to date with the lessons,” she adds, as her classmates T. Kusuma Priya and Md. Jafar nod in agreement.

This ZP high school is among the 15,715 schools identified in the State for a facelift in the first phase of the Mana Badi - Nadu-Nedu (Our School - Then and Now), launched by the A.P. government in 2019 to transform government schools into vibrant and competitive institutions.

Despite the ambitious efforts to propel government schools into a future job market, the substantial task of modernising all 44,512 State-run schools in Andhra Pradesh has faced its share of challenges. Launched on November 14, 2019, by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the comprehensive programme, estimated to cost ₹12,000 crore, aimed at not only upgrading infrastructure but also enhancing the skills of students over three phases.

However, amid the grand vision, criticism has emerged from teacher unions and stakeholders, pointing to the apparent disconnect between the goal of infrastructure development and an actual improvement in academic standards.

The transformation project

In the first phase of Mana Badi - Nadu-Nedu, the selected schools were provided with basic amenities such as a clean environment, toilets with running water, drinking water, furniture for both students and staff, fans and lights, and green chalkboards. Major and minor repairs were carried out and buildings painted. Some extra classrooms were constructed and a compound wall built.

The KBC ZP High School building, built in 2019, underwent significant improvements, including the installation of 24 digital boards (IFPs), new granite flooring, fans and lights in all classrooms and on the corridors, construction of four additional toilets, and the rewiring of the entire school campus. Earlier, the school operated from an adjacent building within the compound constructed in 1946, which now serves as an office for Samagra Shiksha, a Government of India school education programme covering pre-primary to higher-secondary levels.

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Praveen Prakash says the IFPs and smart TVs were added to the facelift drive as “children who are technologically empowered gain a different perspective on life and a new vision for the future”. As a majority of students in the State-run schools come from low-income groups, the government has embarked on a mission to eradicate the psychological effects of poverty.

Execution of the marathon exercise started with convergence of key stakeholders who were the implementing agencies at the district level. One-third of the schools were taken up and parents’ committees were formed to ensure accountability and transparency. To identify gaps in the ongoing work, Welfare and Education Assistants in Gram and Ward Secretariats were roped in.

A new School Transformation Monitoring System (STMC) app, equipped with geo-fencing technology, was developed to monitor and track the existing infrastructure of a school, which enabled the government to focus on institutions that were in need of repairs or renovation work.

“We made it a community-driven initiative giving power to local groups to discuss and decide on the development works they wanted to take up in schools in their respective areas,” says Prakash.

Local involvement

The AP Model School in Vallur mandal of YSR Kadapa district is a case in point. Situated in a partially arid zone of the Rayalaseema region, this semi-residential school presented parents of students with a hygiene challenge. But the implementation of Nadu-Nedu played a crucial role in empowering the parents’ committee to address the issue.

Due to a lack of sufficient washing bays on the school premises, students were forced to stack up their laundry and carry it home during periodic holidays. The delay in washing resulted in clothes being infested with ants and insects, causing concern among parents. The community approach helped the parents’ committee take a decision on constructing an adequate number of dhobi ghats (washing bays) and undertaking extensive repairs to the school building.

In another instance, V. Gangadhar, principal of Government Tribal Welfare Ashram High School in Jiyyammavalasa of Vizianagaram district, faced the challenge of disseminating information to members of the parents’ committee residing in remote areas of the Agency region. Realising that the local weekly market was a gathering point for people, he began visiting the place to share information about upcoming meetings and tasks to be handled, with the parents’ committee members. This market became their weekly meeting point, fostering active participation, as members enthusiastically attended all meetings and contributed their best to the development exercise.

Recognising the immense potential in the alumni of the AP Tribal Welfare Residential School at Bhadragiri in Vizianagaram district, principal R.S. Krishna Rao appointed them to local committees. This approach yielded positive outcomes as the alumni not only effectively identified existing problems, but also made valuable contributions to resolving them.

However, there was a flip side to it. In the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Tumbili, Jiyyammavalasa, none of the parents committee members participated in the Nadu-Nedu initiatives. As a result, the school authorities had to enlist the services of a local youth who managed to mobilise 15 workers to execute the necessary works.

The initial plan was to complete the refurbishment of 15,715 schools at a cost of ₹3,669 crore in the first phase, followed by 17,893 institutions at ₹8,121 crore in the second phase, and the remaining schools at ₹4,660 crore, by the end of 2023. Unfortunately, due to delays in the first phase on various accounts, including deferred payments to contractors, timely initiation of the second phase was hindered and resultantly, the third phase of the programme could not be taken up.

To integrate technology into classrooms, a total of 38,563 IFPs and 10,038 smart TV sets have been installed across numerous schools in the State. The newly modernised school campuses have received widespread appreciation, positioning the government’s initiative as one-of-its-kind.

Primary neglect

The State authorities have not been able to fend off criticism from teacher unions and other stakeholders who argue that not much has been done to elevate the academic standards of State schools in alignment with the enhanced infrastructure. “This is because of the incoherence of the government policies,” says former member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor Teachers constituency, Vitapu Balasubramanyam.

He labels the decision to restructure schools as “arbitrary”, one that has adversely impacted the primary school system. “Of the total 36,000 primary schools in the State, 12,343 have become single-teacher schools. This is a very sad state of affairs,” he laments. Balasubramanyam says there is no dispute over the government allocating substantial funds to the education sector. “But neglect of the primary school system will not take us anywhere,” he says ruefully, alleging that as many as 3.26 lakh students have dropped out of government schools in the current academic year. “What is the point of creating good infrastructure but failing to retain students in schools,” he wonders.

There is also a growing perception that in its eagerness to present itself as an “achiever”, the government has bitten more than what it can chew. “In the second phase, old classrooms were demolished to make way for new ones in some schools. But students are facing problems, as the construction of these classrooms could not be taken up due to the failure of authorities to release funds,” says State general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation, K. Bhanu Prasad.

Municipal teachers are also up in arms. “We have been given a raw deal in the past five years. In the absence of promotions and transfers, teachers feel demoralised, and that affects the work culture,” says Municipal Teachers’ Federation State president S. Ramakrishna. “There is an urgent need to recruit 2,400 teachers. But instead, the government is closing down schools,” he says, adding that the second phase of Nadu-Nedu was implemented in 70% of the total 2,115 municipal schools in the State with “50% of the works still pending”.

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar, however, asserts that merger of Classes III to V into high schools was taken up to optimise use of infrastructure and human resources and provide a solid foundation to students at primary level. “The idea is to provide a solid foundation to students at primary level by having subject teachers taking classes for them,” he says.

“We had 39,000 primary schools with single or two teachers who would teach all the subjects to students of all classes and the result was abysmally low quality. The intention of the merger is to improve the learning outcome by ensuring quality teaching by subject teachers,” he reiterates. He says that the number of single-teacher schools in State has reduced from 12,500 to 9,500 now.