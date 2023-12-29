GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spike in cyber crime cases increases overall crime rate by 9% in Telangana in 2023: DGP

December 29, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

B. Pradeep
Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta addressing the annual press meet-2023 at the office of DGP in Hyderabad on December 29, 2023.

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta addressing the annual press meet-2023 at the office of DGP in Hyderabad on December 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The total crime cases in Telangana increased by 8.97% in the year 2023. Zero FIR, mode of lodging FIR in any police station, has increased by 18.12 % this year. Cyber crime cases increased from 13,895 in 2022 to 16,339. The details were presented by Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta while addressing the annual press meet-2023 held in Hyderabad on Friday.

The DGP attributed the increase in overall crime cases in the State to the increase in cyber crimes (17.59%). While 2293 rape cases were registered in 2022, 2284 of the cases were recorded in 2023. A significant decrease culpable homicide cases, by 23.32%, was observed this year; 223 in 2022 and 171 in 2023.

There is an overall 1% decrease in road accidents this year. Among them, grievous accidents reduced by 60%; the cases dropped from 2410 in 2022 to 969 in 2023.

The DGP said that the State police achieved an overall conviction rate of 41% this year. There were 232 life imprisonment cases as against 168 in 2022.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / crime / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.