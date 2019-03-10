The nowhere widows of Mallannasagar

Chunchu Lakshmamma is in her 60s and a native of this village in Kondapaka mandal of Siddipet district. She married off her daughter Rajamma to Peddamatari Pentaiah of Etigaddakishtapur, a neighbouring village, with an idea that she would not be too far away to meet.

Later, Rajamma gave birth to three children. All of them are grown up and presently staying in Hyderabad leading their own lives.

In 2014, with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the newly formed State, it was decided to redesign the proposed Mallannasagar reservoir, part of Kaleshwaram, and its capacity was increased to 50 tmcft. This has necessitated procuring more land from farmers by the government and submergence of villages.

Landless widows

Chunchu Mallaiah, husband of Lakshmamma, died in March 2017. Since then, Lakshmamma has been living alone in the village. Her daughter, Rajamma, lost her husband three months ago.

In a twist of fate both other and daughter are sailing in the same boat. Both have become widows, and oustees due to the Mallannasagar project. Since they are not land owners, the duo did not get any compensation. Only after measurement of houses they would get some compensation and that would be determined based on the structure value.

Poor and pulling on

For the past few weeks Rajamma has been staying with her mother taking care of her. With no income they have no money even to go to a doctor.

“Leave alone going to doctor. Even having proper food is a problem for both mother and daughter. They are somehow passing their days,” commented Chunchu Lakshmi, a neighbour.

Dunna Mallavva’s predicament is similar. She lost her husband long ago. Her two sons also died and she reached her mother’s house in this village and staying in a room.

“She lost everything, including her family members, and staying with me for the past several years. Will she get a house?” asked Dunna Narasamma, her mother in a quivering voice with a ray of hope.