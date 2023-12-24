The man who brought warring Telangana Congress groups together is now sent to Goa

December 24, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a move that surprised the Telangana Congress leaders and the cadre, its AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare has been relieved of his responsibility from Telangana affairs along with similar changes in several states.

The change comes at a time when the Congress is in best position to win maximum number of Parliament seats in Telangana in a long time. Mr. Thakare, who is attributed with the success of coordinating with the warring groups of Telangana Congress, is now made incharge of Goa. In his place, former MP, Deep Das Munshi has been given additional responsibility of Telangana along with Kerala and Lakshadweep. There is a likelihood of a full-fledged incharge being appointed in the coming days.

Mr. Thakare, who is the former PCC chief of Maharashtra and also a former Minister in Maharashtra, was appointed in the most trying and controversial circumstances with several senior leaders openly opposing the then TPCC chief and present Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Their target was not only Mr. Revanth Reddy but also the then AICC incharge Manickam Tagore, a Parliament member from Tamil Nadu.

His transfer to another state comes just two weeks after the new Government rode to power defeating the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), and this is not being fathomed by second-rung leadership who had someone to approach easily on the party issues.

In fact, a slice of the success of Telangana Congress in defeating the BRS should go to Mr. Thackery, who provided the cushion to the rebel leaders, constantly taking their pressure. Even seniors had to toe their line given his seniority in politics and stature as a former Home Minister of a big state like Maharashtra.

“He listened to everyone and had the patience to convince them. He did not deny any invitation to the districts for party coordination meetings and ensured that the party stayed together despite the differences between senior leaders,” a former MLA pointed out. “Unlike earlier AICC incharges he was never in the limelight and let the local leaders hog the limelight. It paid huge dividends.”

The four-time MLA and a two-time MLC Mr. Thakare came to Telangana on January 4, 2023 after Mr. Manickam Tagore put in his papers. He was chosen by the party after senior leader Digvijaya Singh presented a report to the party high command after he was sent to diffuse the rebellion like situation in Telangana Congress. Some senior leaders had raised a banner of revolt against the working style of the then TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

With the Parliament elections round the corner the new incharge Deep Das Munshi will have a tough time handling the aspirants for tickets and that too at a time when the party is in power. She, however, has some experience of Telangana as she was an Observer for Telangana Assembly elections and had been here for the last two months overseeing the party campaign.

