‘The Kashmir Files is not the full story’

RSS, BJP are working to destroy the spirit of Kashmir, says CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

The recently-released film The Kashmir Files depicting the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Jammu & Kashmir Insurgency during 1990 is not the full story, Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Brinda Karat said on Tuesday.

“No doubt, the Kashmiri Pandits faced the most difficult time, but the reign of terror was against anyone and everyone who opposed terrorists. Many Muslims were killed, including the former Assebmly speaker, many MLAs and CPI (M)’s Yosuf Tarigami and his relatives. The attack was on Kashmiriyat,” she said.

The former MP was in Nalgonda to pay her respects to veteran Communist leader Mallu Swarajyam who passed away last week. She met the bereaved family members, and garlanded Ms. Swarajyam’s portrait at the district party office.

“She is not just a Telangana icon, but a national hero whose struggle will serve as a guiding light for many women movements. She will forever live in the hearts of the people,” Ms Karat said.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Ms. Karat said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party were working to destroy the spirit of Kashmir and they were also sowing the seeds of hatred among the people of India.

“Kashmiri Pandits were supported by a big section of Muslims in the Valley. But the film does not show the suffering and the solidarity. It is very unfortunate that the film, with half and selective truths, is being used as an instrument to divide people on communal lines,” she said.

Ms. Karat said no genocide, including those in Gujarat and Punjab, can be compared with each other, and should be understood in totality.