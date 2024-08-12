Even six years after the Supreme Court passed its landmark judgement decriminalising homosexuality, the queer community continues to suffer physical and emotional violence and systemic discrimination in both the private and public spheres. As homophobia and stigma prevail,the queer community laments the inability to ‘be themselves’ in the spaces they occupy.

The Queer-Trans Wellness & Support Center (QT Center), a first-of-its-kind resource centre, was started in April 2023, in Habsiguda, Hyderabad – to provide an open and freeing space for the LGBTQIA+ community to exist, unapologetically.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tashi Choedup, a core team member of the centre and a long-time queer-rights activist, says: “The idea for QT Center emerged in the middle of the pandemic when everything was shut down and many queer and trans people were stuck in their natal homes, which is often breeding groundfor violence. They did not have a place to feel safe or experience some form of community. Thus, we wanted to offer them a space where they can rest, interact with others, form friendships, dress however they want, participate in workshops, take initiative to conduct workshops, and ultimately feel continued support.”

Run by Yugantar, a 43-year-old city-based NGO, the centre is open through Wednesday-Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm. The members of the community are encouraged to simply walk in and participate in the many activities such as workshops, events, talks, film screenings, community dinners, dances and potluck which are hosted all week long. Visitors can also drop in to study or work by themselves, or even simply rest for as long as they want inside the centre. It is equipped with a kitchen, food, WiFi, library, garden, television, and other facilities. Some of the main events include Queer Up, Queer Book Club, Queer Translation Project, and Dinner with QTies, among others.

Health care

In terms of tangible support to vulnerable members of the community, QT Center offers free-for-all mental health services through group therapy or one-on-one counselling sessions in association with Pause For Perspective. They also host mental health support groups for asexual and aromantic people, for queer and trans people above the age of 30, for trans-masculine identities, etc. “We use theatre, movement, reading, films, and various mediums to engage with people – to process one’s emotions and how to regulate depression or anxiety,” says Tashi.

Teja (26), who identifies within the asexual and aromantic spectrum, began visiting the centre in October last year, and says that he hadn’t come across a similar support group elsewhere. “QT Center is the first place where I felt seen and heard. I started therapy for the first time through QT Center and Pause For Perspective as it comprises a safe and reliable network of people,” he says.

Legal support

The centre also offers pro-bono legal counsel and support in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Telangana. “One lawyer from the DLSA comes here every Saturday and provides legal aid to queer and trans people who are facing domestic violence, medical abuse, property issues, workplace harassment, rental issues, etc.,” informs Priyanka, the centre manager.

“One of our success stories is that we helped a transwoman get a share in her ancestral property. Since trans people are often excluded from their ancestral property or any other financial means, reclaiming her share will substantially improve her quality of life,” she adds.

Crisis intervention

A 24*7 toll-free crisis intervention helpline (+91 8897533014), in association with Bhumika Women’s Collective, is also in place, where people from the community in situations of danger — present or imminent — can reach out.

“We have rescued people and also assisted them with the police. In some cases, we have accompanied them to the police station and helped them lodge a complaint because queer people are often not taken seriously by the police or government machinery,” says Priyanka. “We also provide support in terms of medical emergencies, we try to raise money for vulnerable people by crowdfunding or connecting them with other relevant organisations. There are at least one or two crisis calls every day,” adds Tashi.

To ensure the safety of the occupants and to prevent any untoward incidents, the core team works closely with the local police station and the Women’s Safety Wing. The centre was inaugurated by the Additional DG of the Women’s Safety Wing Shikha Goel and the then Principal Secretary of Urban Development and Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar. There are also CCTV cameras installed outside the centre to monitor the entries and exits.

‘Taking up space’

Amitesh, a 24-year-old post-graduate student of Music, who has been a regular at the centre for the past year, says he feels safe and a sense of camaraderie there unlike anywhere else. “Being in a heteronormative world, I always had to switch off a part of myself because I’m gay. Even with my work or my creativity, I used to be apprehensive about writing or singing certain songs about my identity. The people here validated me in a way that helped me shed those reservations. Now I conduct music sessions here, and I feel more aligned than ever,” he says.

Aditya Raja, another core team member, believes that the ethos of QT Center is that it is run by the community and belongs to the community. “People are encouraged to come here and take ownership of the space, as agency is something that they often lack in their personal or professional lives,” he says.

The centre aims to remain simple and easily replicable so that other cities can take inspiration and establish similar spaces. “There is a pertinent need for spaces that are queer-owned and provides service for queer people entirely, instead of organisations that are just ‘queer-friendly’ on one day of the week or across June. There needs to be more spaces without vested interests or profit-making,” adds Aditya.

With the motto ‘Rest, Revive, Reclaim’, Tashi emphasises that the queer community’s well-being as social justice is at the core of the initiative. “Queer people are always in survival mode, they are always fighting discrimination and violence in their lives. Thus, rest comes first, then we can revive ourselves, and finally reclaim our space in society. As the world also belongs to us as it does to anyone else, right?” she asks.