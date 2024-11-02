ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu’s photographer receives Sri Neelamraju Muralidhar Memorial Award

Published - November 02, 2024 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Special News Photographer of The Hindu Nagara Gopal receiving the Sri Neelamraju Muralidhar Memorial Award from Justice K. Manmadha Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the occasion of World Photojournalism Day, organised by Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission, India International Photographic Council and Photography Academy of India in Vijayawada on November 1. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Special News Photographer from The Hindu Nagara Gopal was honoured with Sri Neelamraju Muralidhar Memorial Award. Mr. Gopal received the award from Justice K. Manmadha Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the occasion of World Photojournalism Day, organised by Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission, in collaboration with Photography Academy of India (PAI) and Indian International Photography Council (IIPC), in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday (November 1).

He received the award for his photograph of Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Telangana’s Medaram. Special News Photographer of The Hindu K.V.S Giri, too, won the award.

Devotees return to their homes on bullock carts after the conclusion of the historic Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, the biggest tribal festival of the country, held at Medaram village in Eturunagaram forest area of Mulugu district in Telangana on February 23. This photo by The Hindu’s Special News Photographer Nagara Gopal got him the Sri Neelamraju Muralidhar Memorial Award. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

