The Hindu’s photographer receives Sri Neelamraju Muralidhar Memorial Award

Special News Photographer from The Hindu Nagara Gopal was honoured with Sri Neelamraju Muralidhar Memorial Award. Mr. Gopal received the award from Justice K. Manmadha Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the occasion of World Photojournalism Day, organised by Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Commission, in collaboration with Photography Academy of India (PAI) and Indian International Photography Council (IIPC), in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday (November 1).

He received the award for his photograph of Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Telangana’s Medaram. Special News Photographer of The Hindu K.V.S Giri, too, won the award.