The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ to begin in Hyderabad on June 2 

The regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ will be held in Hyderabad on June 2 (Sunday). It will begin at 10.30 a.m. in Kukatpally’s Madhura Banquet halls.

‘Our State Our Taste’ aims at finding the top cooking talents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The contestants are required to prepare their best dish or add a modern twist to a timeless recipe to stand out in the evaluation.

The two-state event will span six cities with the grand finale scheduled for July 13 in Hyderabad and July 20 in Vijayawada. The top three performers will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 in that order.

Contestants must bring prepared dishes, featuring authentic flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is mandatory to use Aashirvaad Masala karam and present the wrapper at the venue.

Additional points can be earned by using RKG Ghee, Parry’s dal/pulses and Bambino products. The contestants must carry proof of the purchase. There will also be an on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers with chances to win vouchers.

“As a brand deeply rooted in the cultural tapestry of the region, Aashirvaad Masala has always been a part of such events, engaging with consumers in meaningful ways. Through the ‘Our State Our Taste’ campaign, Aashirvaad Masala continues its tradition of connecting with consumers at a personal level, enriching their experiences and simultaneously celebrating the essence of Telugu culture and traditions,” said Piyush Mishra, Business Head (Spices), Aashirvaad. Celebrity chefs E.T.V. Raju and Chinnam Raju will evaluate the dishes.

To participate, register on https://newsth.live/OSOT2024TLTH, send an SMS with your name <space> City <space> Dish name or call on WhatsApp at 90593 57547 / 91213 41547.

