The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ to be held in Nizamabad on June 16

The regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking contest will be held in Nizamabad on June 16, starting at 10.30 a.m. at Haritha Indur Inn, Telangana Tourism.

The competition aims to discover cooking wizards from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The contestants are encouraged to prepare their best dishes or add a modern twist to legacy recipes.

The event will be held in six cities across both Telugu states, culminating in grand finales in Hyderabad on July 13 and Vijayawada on July 20. Winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000 for the first place, ₹50,000 for the second place and ₹25,000 for the third place.

The participants must bring their prepared dishes, featuring authentic flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is mandatory to use Aashirvaad Masala Karam and present the wrapper at the venue.

Additional points can be earned for dishes using RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal/Pulses and Bambino products, with proof of purchase. There will also be an exciting on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers with chances to win vouchers.

Celebrity chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju will judge the competition. Winners also stand a chance to receive products worth up to ₹2 lakh.

To participate, register on https://newsth.live/OSOT2024TLTH or SMS your name <space> city <space> dish name, or call on WhatsApp at 90593 57547/91213 41547.

The ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking contest is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam and powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino. The textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall and the jewellery partner is GRT Jewellers. The venue partner is Telangana Tourism and the knowledge partner is Raju’s Food Art.