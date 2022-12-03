The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ in Karimnagar sees alchemy of native flavours

December 03, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Gottimukkula Shylaja was adjudged winner of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held in Karimnagar on Saturday.

The cookery competition, held as part of the regional rounds of the culinary talent hunt, saw enthusiastic participation from home cooks and cuisine connoisseurs.

Showing her culinary prowess, Ms. Shylaja emerged winner by bringing about nine varieties of authentic typical Telangana flavours all placed in Modhugu Aaku, native Telangana vistaraaku (plates made of Modhugu leaves). She brought jonna rotte, biyyam pindi attlu, natukodi kura, vellulli karam, endu royyalu, tamata curry, talakaya and paya curry, makka gatka, aanapakaya dry fruit laddu, etc.

Participants presented an array of dishes that represented the flavour of Telangana, prepared with Gold Winner cooking oil. Judges for the contestm Vahchef Sanjay Thumma and ETV Chef Rajum said that the judging criteria for the dishes were based on taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

Astapuram Thirumala and M. Rahul were adjudged the first and second runners up, respectively.

The next regional round is slated to be held at Hotel Kapila in Nizamabad on December 4. The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The grand finale will be held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on January 21 and January 28, respectively.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner cooking oil. The event is an initiative of The Hindu, powered by LifeSpice and GRB Ghee, in association with Preethi Zodiac 2.0 and Bambino.

Textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall, hygiene partner is Medimix, realty partner is G Square Group, energy partner is IOCL, housing finance partner is Hinduja Housing Finance and banking partner is DBS Bank while ETV is the telecast partner. Vahchef Sanjay Thumma is the knowledge partner for the contest.