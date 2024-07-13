The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ grand finale today 

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’, the culinary talent hunt to discover top cooking champions from the Telugu States, has reached the final stage.

The finale of the contest, which began last month, is set to take place on July 13 at Plaza The Hotel, Tourism Plaza here from 10 a.m., with six contenders ready for the showdown.

A total of 1,200 participants from six cities in Telangana presented over 5,000 dishes, including some timeless recipes during the regional rounds. The six finalists are Sneha Dummu (Secunderabad), Santosh Bangar (Hyderabad), R. Ramya (Warangal), K. Vani (Khammam), C.H. Ushasri (Karimnagar) and D. Kalyani (Nizamabad).

According to the organisers, the finalists will put on their chef’s hat and whip up authentic flavours of Telangana. Celebrity chefs ‘ETV Raju’ and Chinnam Raju will be the judges.

The three winners will receive cash prizes of ₹75,000, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000, along with goodies worth up to ₹2 lakh. The judges will crown the champion with ‘Master Chef of Telangana’ title.

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’, the organisers said, has been more than a showcase of culinary talent. It is also a celebration of the rich culinary heritage and traditions of Telangana.

The contest is presented by Aashirvaad Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and held in association with RKG Ghee & Bambino. The textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall, jewellery partner is GRT Jewellers, and the knowledge partner is Raju’s Food Art. The venue partner for the grand finale is ‘Hotel The Plaza’, Begumpet.