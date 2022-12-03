The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste: Grand cooking contest to be held in Karimnagar today

December 03, 2022 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The stage is all set for a grand cooking contest as part of the fourth regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ culinary talent hunt in Karimnagar today.

The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

An exciting cooking contest is slated to be held at the TNGO’s function palace beside Two Town police station in Karimnagar from 10 am onwards on Saturday. The fifth regional round of the culinary talent hunt will be held at Hotel Kapila in Nizamabad on December 4, 2022.

The grand finale will be held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on January 21 and January 28, 2023, respectively.

The cooking contest will provide a platform for home cooks and cuisine connoisseurs to showcase their culinary skills and win exciting prizes.

Contestants should cook their favourite recipes that best represent the authenticity and flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and bring them to the venue of the contest.

Extra points for those who prepare the dish with Gold Winner cooking oil and Bambino pasta. Participants should bring the empty wrapper to claim the points.

A panel of judges presided by Vahchef Sanjay Thumma and ETV Chef Raju will select the top two winners from each city for the grand finale in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. The winners will win cash prize and products worth ₹2 lakh.

To participate, register on http://bit.ly/3WWEk9y or SMS your name <space> city <space> name of the dish to 93985 33511 or WhatsApp / call number: 93985 33511 or scan the QR code to register.