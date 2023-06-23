The Hindu RoofandFloor.com property show in Hyderabad on June 24 and 25

June 23, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

RoofandFloor.com, a leading online real estate marketplace, from The Hindu group, is organising a property show on June 24 and 25 at the Meydan Expo Center, Hitec City, Hyderabad from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry is free.

The show aims at providing a platform where home buyers can explore an extensive range of residential properties, get expert guidance and connect with reputable builders in the region. It will bring together major builders and renowned banks, which will offer comprehensive loan details.

A statement said renowned builders from the region will present their latest and most sought-after projects. This is a unique opportunity for home buyers to witness a diverse range of residential options, from luxurious apartments to premium villas.

Canara Bank, which is the banking partner, will provide detailed information about home loans, interest rates and repayment options. This will enable home buyers to understand the financial aspects and make well-informed decisions.

The title sponsor is Aparna Constructions and diamond sponsors are Vasavi Group, Kshetra farms, Sensation Infracon and G square. Gold sponsors are Shangrila, NCC Urban, Silpa Infratech, GK Builders and Developers and Praneeth Group. Silver sponsors are Shanthasriram, Vajra, Goldenkey Mayura Sriven Prime properties, Ridge. Banking sponsor is Canara Bank. Events Sponsor is iAds and Events. Sapling sponsor is HMDA.

