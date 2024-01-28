The Hindu FIC-IPE quiz for college students on Jan. 30

January 28, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) are jointly organising a College Quiz for the graduate students at four locations in AP, Telangana and Odisha.

The last in the series of four events will be held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Baghlingampally Hyderabad on January 30. This quiz will be conducted in English for the students pursuing graduation. Participation in this quiz is free and it is open for all the students. The participants can register the teams through an online link - https://forms.office.com/r/uedYNhwXNW. Spot registrations will also be allowed at the venue.

The students will have to participate as a team with each team consisting of two students from the same college campus. Registered participants have to report at the venue by 9.30 a.m. on the date of the event. All the registered participants must carry their college ID cards.

The quiz will be conducted in two rounds – the preliminary round (pen and paper) and Final Round (on-stage). The top six teams will compete in the final round on the stage, which will be held immediately after the preliminary round. Prize distribution will be held on the same day at the venue.

All the participants will be given Participation Certificates; finalists will be given merit certificates and trophies. Quiz master’s decision will be final in all quiz related matters. Details can be had from M. Vijay Krishna Goud on 99899-12645.

