The Hindu photojournalist attacked while on duty in Hyderabad

November 21, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Award-winning special news photographer of The Hindu, Hyderabad, Nagara Gopal was allegedly attacked here on Tuesday by an electronic media stringer and his aides following an altercation over covering an event. The lensman sustained a severe bleeding head injury and was hospitalised.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m., after the conclusion of a BJP election meet of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Vayupuri, according to fellow photojournalists at the event.

The accused, Mahesh Goud and Mr. Gopal entered into an argument with each other while negotiating for space at the meeting venue to photograph the event. The argument, however, was settled after a few intervened.

While exiting the venue, however, Mr. Mahesh, along with his aides, restrained Mr. Gopal and hit him on the head with a stick, inflicting a severe bleeding injury. Another photojournalist, who went to rescue Mr. Gopal, also sustained a blunt-force injury, the eyewitnesses said. Pictures and a video clip of the incident later went viral on social media platforms.

The duty doctor at Sunflower Hospital, Neredmet, said scalp suturing was performed on Mr. Gopal and recommended further diagnosis. Later, Mr. Gopal was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, and was under observation.

Meanwhile, photojournalists who assembled in solidarity with Mr. Gopal, protested against the Neredmet police letting off the accused, whom the lensmen had caught and handed over, “for lunch”. The accused, however, was arrested after he remained absconding till 6.30 p.m..

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under IPC Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons). An investigation is under way.

