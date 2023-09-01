ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu meets its agents in Telangana

September 01, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Sridhar Aranala, Vice President, Sales & Distribution, The Hindu Group, addressing the Agents’ Meet in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The Hindu, on Friday, felicitated news agents associated with the organisation for a long period, in Hyderabad. Agents who have put in service of more than 10 years and 25 years were rewarded with an appreciation certificate, by The Hindu Group’s Vice President, Sales & Distribution, Sridhar Aranala.

News agents from across Telangana and north-eastern Karnataka attended this programme. In total, there were 72 awardees, of whom 18 had completed more than 25 years, and 54 agents, more than 10 years of service.

K.C. Ramaswamy, the Group’s agent at Ramachandrapuram, and R.G. Tilgul, agent at Shahapur (NEK), are the top serving agents for the past 49 years and 44 years respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sridhar Aranala thanked the agents for their relentless support in delivering copies to the readers.

Telangana Regional General Manager S. D. T. Rao appreciated the contributions of the news agents and hawkers during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the meeting was like a family gathering.

