The Hindu Living Spaces property show kickstarts showcasing 200 propeties

November 18, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

K. Srinivasa Rao (second left), member of TS RERA, Telangana and others participating the ‘Livingspaces 2023’. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

K Srinivasa Rao, Member of Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA) inaugurated the expo

‘Living Spaces 2023’, the two-day property expo by Aparna Constructions and The Hindu Group, kicked off on Saturday. The event showcased a diverse array of housing options, from budget homes to opulent villas and luxury bungalows, comprising over 200 projects from premium property brands. 

Attendees not only explored the showcased projects but also connected with financial institutions and banks to facilitate their dream home purchases.

K Srinivasa Rao, Member of Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS RERA) inaugurated the expo.

Simultaneously, The Hindu Young World hosted a painting competition for kids aged 6-15 and saw participation of around 150 participants. Prizes were awarded by Mr. P. Srikanth, Senior DGM Advertisement, The Hindu, Telangana and Mrs. Padmavathi, an artist. The winners of the competition were Shiva Ram, B. Rani Rasagna, and Ritwik Peddada.

