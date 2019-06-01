The Hindu lensmen bag prizes

The Hindu photographer at Vijayawada, Ch.V.S. Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, won second prize in the third edition of photo contest for photo journalists conducted by the Press Club of Hyderabad on the occasion of the club’s foundation day celebrations.

The first prize went to Sakshi Nalgonda photographer K.B. Prasad and the third to Bhaskar Reddy of V6 Velugu daily in Siddipet.

The first three prizes carry cash award of ₹ 15,000, ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 5,000 respectively.

The consolation prize winners were K.V.S. Giri (The Hindu - Hyderabad), A. Ramachandra Rao (Andhra Bhoomi - Vijayawada), V. Peddi Raju (The Hindu - Vijayawada), G. Ramu (Eenadu - Hyderabad), Gunti Vinod (Namasthe Telangana - Wanaparthy), J. Azeez (Sakshi - Machilipatnam), N. Rajesh Reddy (Sakshi - Hyderabad), K. Bajrang Prasad (Sakshi - Nalgonda), A. Yakaiah (Sakshi - Suryapet) and S. Ravinder (Eenadu - Suryapet).

All of them will get ₹ 2,000 each.

The prize distribution will be held at Press Club Hyderabad on June 9.