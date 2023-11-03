ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu in School and NMDC Ltd. to organise poster-design contest for children

November 03, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu In School and NMDC Limited will organise a poster-design contest for schoolchildren on November 5 (Sunday) to commemorate the NMDC Foundation Day.

The event, to be held at State Art Gallery, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, at 9 a.m., will be conducted in two categories — Junior (students of classes 5, 6 and 7) and Senior (students of classes 8, 9 and 10). The themes are ‘Clean India, Green India’, ‘Swachh Bharat, Samriddh Bharat’, ‘Swachh Bharat, Daksh Bharat’ and ‘Swachhata, Everyone’s Responsibility’.

Distribution of prizes will be held at the corporate office of NMDC Limited at Masab Tank on November 14 (Tuesday). For more details, contact Mr. Vijay Krishna Goud on 9989912645.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US