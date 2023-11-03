The Hindu in School and NMDC Ltd. to organise poster-design contest for children

November 03, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu In School and NMDC Limited will organise a poster-design contest for schoolchildren on November 5 (Sunday) to commemorate the NMDC Foundation Day.

The event, to be held at State Art Gallery, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, at 9 a.m., will be conducted in two categories — Junior (students of classes 5, 6 and 7) and Senior (students of classes 8, 9 and 10). The themes are ‘Clean India, Green India’, ‘Swachh Bharat, Samriddh Bharat’, ‘Swachh Bharat, Daksh Bharat’ and ‘Swachhata, Everyone’s Responsibility’.

Distribution of prizes will be held at the corporate office of NMDC Limited at Masab Tank on November 14 (Tuesday). For more details, contact Mr. Vijay Krishna Goud on 9989912645.

