The Hindu Impact: TSMC takes suo-motu notice of The Hindu report on Nalgonda child death

September 11, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A day after a 13-year-old boy died in Nalgonda after allegedly being administered an IV injection by an illegal medical practitioner, the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) has taken suo-motu notice on the basis of a news report published in the The Hindu on September 10.

In a letter addressed to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) of Nalgonda district, TSMC chairman V.Rajalingam has sought inspection of the clinic in question and implementation of necessary actions. The letter also emphasised that a detailed report is to be submitted to the TSMC to facilitate further actions in accordance with the regulations of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The victim, Sabavath Jashwanth (13), was exhibiting symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, and cold for three days. On the morning of September 10, his grandfather took him to ‘Srinivas Reddy First Aid Centre’ in Peddapur village of Nampally mandal where the fraud medical practitioner named Krishna administered the boy with an IV injection. Immediately after receiving the injection, the child started sweating and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead. The accused, Krishna, is on the run while the police have registered a case of death caused by negligence and are on the lookout for him.

