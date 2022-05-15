The Hindu Impact: Probe into how the issue was ‘settled’

CV Anand to take action against policemen under scanner

A day after The Hindu reported about a 26-year-old dancer-cum-masseur running naked on the streets of Banjara Hills to escape from the clutches of attackers after the Jubilee Hills police ‘settled’ the issue, instead of taking action against them, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand said action would be taken against the officers under scanner who attended the ‘Dial 100’ emergency call.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Anand said that an inquiry would be conducted and action would be taken accordingly.

“I have already asked DCP (West Zone), D. Joel Davis to probe the issue and find what exactly happened on that night. He will find out the officers who attended the emergency call. Necessary action will be taken against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Davis said that on the night of May 12, the constables did go to the spot. “We are trying to find out why and how the issue was ‘settled’ by the constables,” he said.

Further, a senior officer said that they are also collecting evidence to take action against five techies who engaged the three women, including the victim. “Surprisingly, they didn’t take action against them,” he said.