The Hindu Group Livingspaces property expo from today 

November 18, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

‘Livingspaces 2023’, the two-day property expo by Aparna Constructions and The Hindu Group, will begin at Meydan Expo, Kondapur, on Saturday.

The expo features over 200 projects that offer a range of homes, apartments and commercial investments. It will have reputed builders, land developers and financial institutions at one place for customers’ interaction.

In addition to the property show, The Hindu Young World will organise a painting competition for children aged between 6-15 from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on both the days at the same venue. Registration for the competition and all the material required for painting will be provided free of cost at the venue.

The expo starts at 10 a.m. and will remain open till 8 p.m.

More details can be had on: 9246156319 / 9866339171.

