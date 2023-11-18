HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Group Livingspaces property expo from today 

November 18, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

‘Livingspaces 2023’, the two-day property expo by Aparna Constructions and The Hindu Group, will begin at Meydan Expo, Kondapur, on Saturday.

The expo features over 200 projects that offer a range of homes, apartments and commercial investments. It will have reputed builders, land developers and financial institutions at one place for customers’ interaction.

In addition to the property show, The Hindu Young World will organise a painting competition for children aged between 6-15 from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on both the days at the same venue. Registration for the competition and all the material required for painting will be provided free of cost at the venue.

The expo starts at 10 a.m. and will remain open till 8 p.m.

More details can be had on: 9246156319 / 9866339171.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.