The Hindu Future India Club to hold sports quiz at IIT-Hyderabad

March 15, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) will organise a sports quiz at IIT-Hyderabad on March 16 (Saturday) as part of the institute’s annual techno-cultural fest. Titled ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’, the quiz will cover significant achievements in Indian sports.

The three-day fest at IIT-Hyderabad, ‘Elan & nVision’, began on Friday. Elan focusses on cultural events and nVision on technological advancements. The event, in its 15th edition, comprises over 20 contests and 10 workshops. Special programmes include performances by The Yellow Diary band and singer Navjot Ahuja.