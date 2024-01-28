ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Future India Club, Institute of Public Enterprise to organise college quiz

January 28, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) will organise college quiz competitions for graduate students in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

Three such events were organised in Andhra Pradesh (Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam) and Odisha earlier this month. The last event will be held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad’s Baghlingampally on January 30 (Tuesday).

This quiz will be conducted in English and participation for all graduate students is free. The participating teams (each team should comprise two students from the same college campus) must register for the event on https://forms.office.com/r/uedYNhwXNW.

Participants can also do spot registration at the venue on the day of the event. The candidates should carry their college ID card and report at the venue by 9.30 a.m.

The quiz will be conducted in two rounds — a preliminary round (using pen and paper) and the final round (on the stage). The top six teams will compete in the final round on the stage, which will be held immediately after the preliminary round. Contact M. Vijay Krishna Goud on 9989912645 for more information.

